Go, go gadget reporter!

Katie embraces the comparison to Inspector Gadget brought on by her raincoat

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A coat that was meant to keep the rain off her back instead brought a shower of comments onto NEWS CENTER's Katie Bavoso.

Her choice of outerwear on a live reporting assignment during Monday's MORNING REPORT caught the attention of rap artist, Spose. Here's what he said about the outfit on Twitter:

shoutout to @KatieBavoso for wearing that sweet detective coat 🕵🏼‍♀️ — Spose (@spizzyspose) June 5, 2017

After that message, Katie soon found herself being compared to everyone from Sam Spade to Inspector Gadget.

Is that Katie or Bogey gazing out across the gritty streets of Portland?

Katie took all of the comments in stride and even posed for a few pictures in character.

