Get your goat at Smiling Hill Farm

The bleat goes on for Cory Froomkin at Smiling Hill Farm in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The maternal instincts on display at Smiling Farm in Westbrook make it a good choice to visit on Mother's Day weekend.

The baby animals are a popular sight for families interested in learning about farm life. Also popular is the free admission for mothers this Saturday and Sunday.

The chance to hold a baby goat brought out the childhood excitement in NEWS CENTER's Cory Froomkin as he paid a visit to the farm ahead of the weekend rush on Friday morning. After some initial jitters on both of their parts, the two of them made fast friends.

Some of the other animals visitors can see at Smiling Hill Farm include horses, cows, rabbits and more.

