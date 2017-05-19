Forecasting through the flora at Bowdoinham plant sale

NEWS CENTER's Cory Froomkin emerges from the greenery to deliver his weather forecast at the Bowdoinham plant sale

BOWDOINHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Cory Froomkin literally bent over backward to show all that the Bowdoinham Public Library Plant Show has to offer.

The event started in 1974 to raise money to paint the local library. Now in its 44th year, the plant sale has become an annual tradition to help cover the library's costs.

Running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, the plant sale will transform town hall into a garden center. Merchandise includes trees, shrubs, herbs, vegetables and flowers. The perennials alone span 120 species of all varieties and colors.

Organizers arrived early on Friday morning to give Cory a preview. Although a game of limbo was not planned, Cory may convince them to add it to their agenda. When he noticed the overhanging branches from a couple of plants, he couldn't resist showing his flexibility by bending backward to walk beneath them.

© 2017 WCSH-TV