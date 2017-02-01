Finding love Facebook LIVE

Valentine's Day prep is hard work (Photo: Custom)

(NEWS CENTER) -- If you're single, there's probably no need to tell you there are challenges that come along with searching for a relationship.

It can test your patience and composure. However, there are things you can do to keep your sanity and increase your chances of finding love. They are things you might just enjoy, too!

Thursday morning at 7:30 Marriage and Family Therapist Jack Burke joins us live on Facebook to explain and he'll take your questions, too! Maybe you'll find love just in time for Valentines Day.

Copyright 2017 WCSH