Close February: National Heart Health Month February is heart health month WCSH 7:46 AM. EST February 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- February is National Heart Health month. A good time to make the necessary changes to help prevent the nations number one killer: heart disease. Copyright 2017 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Sanford hopes for missing woman's return Jordyn's Journey: The search for help A taste of Maine in Houston Sen. Collins overwhelmed with phone calls Kerry Rear surveillance footage New Hooters restaurant with male servers Jordyn's Journey: Finding a solution Police Investigate report of Fundraising Fraud Proposal to change Maine's time zone Mainers react to "get off your phone" sign More Stories Todd Gutner Blog - Fearless "Superbowl" Forecast Feb. 3, 2017, 7:35 a.m. Bill Belichick: fashion icon? Feb. 3, 2017, 6:55 a.m. Jordyn's Journey: The road to recovery Feb. 2, 2017, 1:55 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs