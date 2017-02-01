Close Erin Andrews history with the Patriots Maine celebrity ties at super bowl LI WCSH 7:25 AM. EST February 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- The Drive for Five team caught up with sports reporter Erin Andrews to talk about her New England connections. Copyright 2016 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NEWS CENTER VIDEO Forecast Kerry Rear surveillance footage Affected communities gather after KKK fliers discovery Johnny speaks with Maine native Erin Andrews Falcons QB Ryan talks about his wife's basketball skills NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Reaction to legal weed Maine people rally in Portland to resist Gorsuch nomination Matt Mulligan favors Patriots in SB51 Q & A concerning Maine marijuana legalization More Stories Fire drives out six people from Waterville apartments Feb. 1, 2017, 6:11 a.m. Todd Gutner Blog - Just a Little Snow Feb. 1, 2017, 4:27 a.m. Everything is bigger in Texas, even the Super Bowl Jan 31, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs