Call him the White Water Weatherman

Even through the spray of water, Cory Froomkin's smile is still visible as he braves the rapids on the Dead River

THE FORKS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- You can thank Mother Nature for the great rafting conditions on the Dead River and Kennebec River this spring.

The combination of this past winter's snow melt and the last few weeks of rain has the folks at Three Rivers Rafting in The Forks excited to get back on the water. They say this is the best flow they've seen on both rivers since 2013.

NEWS CENTER's Cory Froomkin went off to The Forks to brave the rapids. But first he had to brave his wet suit Check it out how he did with both challenges.

