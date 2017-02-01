(NEWS CENTER) -- The boy Scouts of America have announced a landmark decision to allow transgender boys to join. For one at least one Maine family, it's a victory.

"I put it on my Facebook page, I was so excited," Kai Ksyniak said. She is the mother of a 21-year-old transgender boy, who first transitioned when he was 16. She says the announcement means further acceptance.

"I mean I think they'll be one day where we don't have to have these rules. You know? Where it's not a big deal," Kysniak said. "You don't have to have this ruling that says transgender student, boy, can join the Boy Scouts because it won't be an issue."

To get a better understanding of how your local troop is handling the change you can reach out to your area leaders.

Copyright 2016 WCSH