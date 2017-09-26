Close Blake & Eva on the Morning Report Coast 93.1's Blake and Eva join Todd, Sharon, and Lee on the Morning Report. Frank Banfi, WCSH 6:55 AM. EDT September 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Morning radio show hosts Blake and Eva from Coast 93.1 join the gang on the Morning Report. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Serious crash in Westbrook What we learned NFL Week 3: Protests in spotlight NOW: LePage on Laura Ingraham show Kittery soccer players take a knee (NECN) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Marijuana subject of educational classes The Most Colorado Thing: Some weed for a scratch Bangor woman found dead, two children rescued Hansen Unplugged: Anthem protests not about disrespecting the flag Trista Reynolds speaks out about Ayla More Stories Gov. LePage's beef with sheriffs: the constitution,… Sep 26, 2017, 9:05 p.m. Woman killed in Westbrook hit-and-run; police… Sep 26, 2017, 8:04 p.m. No vote this week on GOP health care bill Sep 26, 2017, 2:27 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs