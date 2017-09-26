WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 23 weather alerts
Close

Blake & Eva on the Morning Report

Coast 93.1's Blake and Eva join Todd, Sharon, and Lee on the Morning Report.

Frank Banfi, WCSH 6:55 AM. EDT September 27, 2017

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Morning radio show hosts Blake and Eva from Coast 93.1 join the gang on the Morning Report.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories