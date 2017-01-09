WCSH
Close

Annual State of the City of Portland Address

State of the city tonight

WCSH 7:42 AM. EST January 09, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Mayor Ethan Strimling gives his State of the City Address in Portland Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories