All you need is a frozen lake... And a horse

(Photo: Neel, Bailey)

(NEWS CENTER) -- All you need is a board, a horse and a harness... And you can go "horseboarding" across a frozen lake.

The new extreme winter sport was invented on the eastern slopes of the Ural Mountains in Russia. Snowboarders tether themselves to a horse using a harness - like one used to pull a sled.

The inventor Aleksandr Pryazhkin first tried it with a car, a motorcycle and a snowmobile, but they couldn't ride into forests and over frozen lakes.

Then he found an experienced horse rider who supported his crazy idea.

