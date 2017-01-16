All you need is a frozen lake... And a horse

(NEWS CENTER) -- All you need is a board, a horse and a harness... And you can go "horseboarding" across a frozen lake.
The new extreme winter sport was invented on the eastern slopes of the Ural Mountains in Russia. Snowboarders tether themselves to a horse using a harness - like one used to pull a sled.
The inventor Aleksandr Pryazhkin first tried it with a car, a motorcycle and a snowmobile, but they couldn't ride into forests and over frozen lakes.
Then he found an experienced horse rider who supported his crazy idea.
