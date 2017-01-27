All things Super Bowl 51

(NEWS CENTER) -- The Super Bowl and the two-week period leading up to it are unlike anything else in the world of sports.

The Patriots have 23 players who have played in the Super Bowl before, and the veterans have been charged with teaching those who haven't been there before ways to deal with the hype of the big game.

Tom Brady, ranked the second best looking quarterback in the NFL by non-football fans who were shown pictures of players. Falcons QB Matt Ryan finished in 17th. In case you're wondering, Kansas City quarterback Alex Smith got the most votes.

Also, a look at consumer news around next Sunday, including just how much people are predicted to spend on the big game, and how many chicken wings will be consumed. Hint: It's a lot!

And what if a chip bag could keep you from driving under the influence on Sunday's big game? Tostitos has a limited time bag just for the Super Bowl with a type of "breathalyzer" and a code for $10 off an Uber ride.

