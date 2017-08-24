WCSH
Morning Report Stumper - August 24, 2017

WCSH 7:17 AM. EDT August 24, 2017

NEWS CENTER (Portland) - Today is National Waffle Day. So for today's stumper we asked:The founders of Eggo waffles originally named their product what? 

A) Froffles

B) Wiggy-Wafs

C) Whiffles

The answer is...

A.) Froffles

Eggo founders first introduced the product as "froffles",  short for "frozen waffles." 

However, people started referring to them as "eggos" due to their eggy taste.

