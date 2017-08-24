Morning Report Stumper - August 24, 2017

NEWS CENTER (Portland) - Today is National Waffle Day. So for today's stumper we asked:The founders of Eggo waffles originally named their product what?
A) Froffles
B) Wiggy-Wafs
C) Whiffles
The answer is...
A.) Froffles
Eggo founders first introduced the product as "froffles", short for "frozen waffles."
However, people started referring to them as "eggos" due to their eggy taste.
