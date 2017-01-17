More Questions Than Answers: Body found in Cape Elizabeth

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Cape Police responded to a call about a body that washed up on the rocks by Cliff House Beach around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Police responded and recovered a body -- at this time, the body has not been identified in any way to the media.
Cape Police called the Medical Examiners Office and Maine State Police and removed the body.
The unidentified body has been sent to the medical examiner for autopsy.
State Police have been contacted at this time but Cape Elizabeth Police are in charge of the investigation.
There are no reported missing people from Cape Elizabeth any time recently.
