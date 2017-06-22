More meetings try to break budget logjam

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Leaders of the Maine Legislature met again Wednesday night, but are apparently still no closer to a budget compromise. Legislative staff members say another meeting is expected on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Governor Paul LePage's office says state department commissioners are due to report back to the Governor on Friday about which essential services need to be maintained if there is a partial shutdown of state government after the current budget expires June 30.

Lawmakers in both parties have said they continue to believe a compromise can be reached in time to keep government operating.

