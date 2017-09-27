Mom worries for son with brain cancer amid changes to medical marijuana

Michelle Caminos is worried that changes limiting the number of marijuana plants a household can grow could jeopardize her ability to provide the drug for her son.

OAKFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – As debate over recreational marijuana regulation in Augusta continues, the impact is being felt by those in the medical cannabis community.

Michelle Caminos testified in Augusta Tuesday. Caminos is worried that changes limiting the number of marijuana plants a household can grow could jeopardize her ability to provide the drug for her son.

Caminos and her husband Roberto learned their son, David, had a brain tumor when he was 2-years-old.

After surgeries and traditional treatment, the cancer came back last year.

"You literally have two choices: curl up in a ball and not function or meet it head on and do what you need to do,” she said.

Caminos decided to try something she never thought she would: medical marijuana.

"Some people might think I'm putting too much stock in it and I just want to believe it for obvious reasons,” she said. “But we've seen what it's done for him and for other kids and for other people."

In conjunction with traditional treatment the toddler also received daily doses of cannabis extract.

David is now 5-years-old and his mother continues to administer cannabis extracts to him twice a day.

While the proposed bill would not impact medical marijuana facilities, it would impact home grow operations. The current law allows adults to grow up to 6 plants per person. The new law would change that to 12 plants per household.

She fears limiting the number of plants she would grow would make it so that she does not have enough plant material to make that extract.

"12 plants. There's just no way. That's just not going to cut it,” she said.

