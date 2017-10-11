Mold found a Longfellow Elementary School in Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Portland Public Schools superintendent Xavier Botana said Wednesday that the district is waiting for test results from a possible mold growth found in one of Longfellow Elementary School's hallways.

Botana said the mold is in a hallway that connects the back of the school to the gymnasium and the cafeteria.

Parents found the mold last Tuesday during a PTO meeting, according to the organization "Protect Our Neighborhood Schools," a group that is campaigning for all four schools (Lyseth, Presumpscot, Reiche, and Longfellow) to be renovated through a bond in this November's election. A separate ballot question proposes that only Lyseth and Presumpscot get funds. The bond for all four would be for $64 million. The bond for two school would be for $31 million.

