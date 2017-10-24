Mission complete: Maine man meets goal for fallen heroes

GLENBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Jake Marquis, of Glenburn, completed his goal of “one step for each sacrifice” during the Marine Corps Marathon.

Marquis finished the marathon on Sunday with a time of 4:26:00. The 40,000 steps he took during the marathon helped him surpass his bigger goal of taking a step for every service member who was killed during combat since the Revolutionary War, totaling 1,012,000 ultimate sacrifices.

Marquis can be seen on the street of Glenburn carrying an American Flag. He says he carries the U.S. flag when he runs to bring attention "to veterans, their sacrifices and the meaning of the American flag."

Marquis served ten years in the National Guard in Maine and Connecticut.

Marquis is also raising money for the Travis Manion Foundation. He has raised $1,700 so far.

To Marquis's surprise, he was recognized by Travis Manion Foundation at its dinner the night before the race for his efforts to honor every fallen service member.

Marquis says he will continue to be out running with the flag even though he’s completed his goal.

