Missing toddler Ayla Reynolds declared legally dead

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Five years after she disappeared, Ayla Reynolds is now considered dead by Maine's court system.
A request by from Ayla's mother, Trista Reynolds, to have her declared legally dead was approved, according to paperwork from the Cumberland County Probate Court.
RELATED: Ayla Ruling Documents
Ayla was 21 months old when she disappeared from a home in Waterville in December 2011.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs