Missing Skowhegan man

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Warden Service and the Skowhegan Police Department are searching for 71-year-old Arthur Lowe from Skowhegan.

Lowe was last seen at around 3:45 p.m. on June 8 when he told family he was going for a short walk, but he didn't come back.

He was last seen wearing denim pants, a plaid shirt with a white under shirt and a distinctive blue “cowboy” style hat, the same one in the picture.

Anyone who thinks they see Lowe or believes they may have seen him is asked to call the Augusta Regional Communications Center at 1-800-452-4664.

