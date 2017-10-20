Missing Scarborough teen with autism found safe

UPDATE: Police say Lillian Slauson has been found safe.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police need your help finding a Scarborough teen with autism who was reported missing Friday.

Police say 18-year-old Lillian Slauson was last seen Wednesday around 8:15 p.m. They believe she may be in danger.

She's 5'8" and weighs 150 lbs, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, a magenta ht and black high-top Vans sneakers. She was also carrying a backpack.

If you think you may have seen her or know where she may be, please call 207-883-6361.

