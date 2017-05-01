Missing NH 17 yr-old last seen running toward car

(Photo: Ctsy: NH State Police)

UNITY, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) — Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old from Unity. Police say Makenzie H. Bryant was reported missing Saturday night around 7:38 p.m.

Police say the Makenzie went outside her home and was later seen running toward a blue or gray sedan with possible NH license plates.

Makenzie is described as 5'4", 160 lbs with dirty blond hair partially dyed black. She has hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a bright pink coat with leggings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact NH State Police at 603-358-3333





© 2017 WCSH-TV