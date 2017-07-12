Missing man separated from GPS tracker

Ronald Parson is 84 years old and suffers from mild dementia and paranoia (Photo: Portland Police Dept.)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A search is underway for the man who dropped a GPS tracking device in a wooded area of Portland.

Ronald Parson is 84 years old and suffers from mild dementia and paranoia. Police said he was last seen at dinner on Monday at the dining hall of his living complex at The Woods at Canco on Canco Road.

The GPS tracker that Parson usually wears was found in the woods near his home. Police said Parson has no cell phone or money and no access to a vehicle. As a woodsman, Parson is described by his family as physically strong with an affinity for long walks.

Parson is 5'8" tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has a hunched back and usually walks with the help of a cane. The last time he was seen, he was wearing green Army cargo pants and a red New England Patriots cap.

Portland police ask anyone with information that might help locate Parson to call them at (207) 874-8575.

