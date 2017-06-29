Missing Connecticut Woman Last Seen in Maine

31-year-old Kim Piccolo suffers from anxiety

CLINTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in both Connecticut and Maine are looking for a 31-year-old who was last seen on Sunday, June 26 by Clinton police.

Kimberly Piccolo suffers from anxiety, according to her aunt Fran Chappa. Chappa tells NEWS CENTER that Fran had been living with her in Newtown, Conn. for the last four months. Chappa went on vacation and when she came back Piccolo was gone.

Clinton police say they found Piccolo in her car parked at Tradewind Market on Hinckley road. She told police that she fell asleep and was waiting for friends to pick her up.

Police say she appeared to be in good condition and they had no reason to believe she was a missing person.

Piccolo is 31 years-old and was last seen driving a gray 2009 Mazda 3 with Connecticut license plate reading 926YOV.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding her. If you have any information please contact Clinton Police at (207) 426-9192.

Chappa says Piccolo has no ties to Maine. Her aunt tells NEWS CENTER that Piccolo left all her things at her aunt's home, including her medication and that Piccolo has no money with her.

Chappa says her neice has not toucher her bank accounts since June 6.

Chappa says that when Piccolo starts to become paranoid her thinking becomes very irrational. Chappa says she is worried for her neices well-being.

"She comes from a big Italian family, and we are all just terrified. This is nothing we have ever dealt with before. She is really naive," says Chappa.

Chappa says her neice does like to drive and has been known to go on drives when she is feeling stressed but she has never not come back home or gone missing before.

