MISSING: 57-year-old Portland man last seen Sept. 9

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Portland are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man.

Edward Blumenthal, 59, a lifelong resident of Portland, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Sept. 7 at his residence on Preble Street in Portland, according to police.

Police said Blumenthal was known to take daily walks near his home and did not own a vehicle. They said his bank accounts have not been accessed since his disappearance, and although he owns a mobile phone, attempts to reach it are sent directly to voicemail.

Blumenthal's parents, who live Yarmouth, last saw their son Aug. 27 when he and his mother went shopping together. They told police they're very concerned for their son's well being considering it's unusual for him to not have regular contact with them.

Blumenthal is described as a white male that's 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 180 pounds with short brown/gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Blumenthal's whereabouts is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

