MISSING: 53-year-old hiker last seen June 24 in Conway, N.H.

(Photo: Photo via Concord PD)

CONWAY, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Conway, New Hampshire, are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man from New Jersey last seen June 24.

Alexander "Gregory" Auriemma, 53, was last seen at the White Mountains Hostel wearing a large backpack meant for hiking. Police were told Auriemma was due to return back to Conway on July 5 after hiking various locations within the White Mountain Forest.

Auriemma, originally from Brick, New Jersey, is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 180 pounds with gray hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Conway PD at 603-356-5715.

© 2017 WCSH-TV