Missing 28-year-old from Westport Island Found

UPDATE: Wiscasset Police say they have found Jullian Murphy and he is safe.

WISCASSET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A 28-year-old man from Westport Island has been missing since 5:30 am. on Tuesday, July 11.

Jullian A. Murphy was last seen when his father dropped him off for work at a Dunkin Donuts on Route 1 in Wiscasset the morning of July 11.

Murphy suffers from severe depression and has been undergoing treatment. Those close to Murphy are very concerned for his safety.

His family asks that anyone with more information reach out to his mother, Rachel Hendrick, at (207) 975-9374 or the Wiscasset police at (207) 882-8202.

