MISSING: 24-year-old Alna man last seen Aug. 20

WISCASSET, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Lincoln County's Sherriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in search of a missing Alna man.

Timothy Jordan, 24, of Cross Road in Alna was last seen on the evening of Sunday August 20th, when he was dropped off by some friends in the parking lot of the Wiscasset Town Office.

The next morning Jordan sent a text to another friend stating he was leaving his pickup truck trailer in the parking lot of the W.W.& F Railroad Museum on the Cross Road in Alna. The truck and trailer were later found at this location by friends who then reported Jordan missing to the Sheriff's Office.

Timothy Jordan is a 5'6" 140 pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray pants and a gray hooded t-shirt.

Anyone with information pertaining to Mr. Jordan's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sgt Ronald Rollins at 882-7332.

