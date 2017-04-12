MISSING: 16-year-old Lilia Simmons

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Cumberland County are asking the public for assistance in locating 16-year-old Lilia Simmons.

She was last seen Monday around 2:30 p.m. at Harpswell Charter School in Brunswick.

Simmons was reported missing by her mother, who resides in Harpswell. The teenager has no access to a phone or vehicle, police are told, and her parents are "very concerned" for their daughter's well-being.

Simmons is described as a white female who is 5 foot 7 inches tall and 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. Her hair is shoulder length.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Simmons is encouraged to contact Det. Brian Ackerman of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 207-774-1444 at extension 2215.

