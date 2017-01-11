MISSING: 16-year-old girl from Bridgton, last seen this morning

(Photo: Bridgton PD)

BRIDGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl from Bridgton.

The Bridgton Police Department says 16-year-old Felicia Gesimondo-Granger was reported missing from her residence at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Felicia is described by police as being 5-foot 1-inch tall and 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown-blonde hair. They say she was last wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded-coat with red stripes.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is encouraged to call Bridgton PD at 207-647-8814.

