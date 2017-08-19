MISSING: 16-year-old boy from Westbrook

Courtesy Westbrook Maine Police Department

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Westbrook police took to Facebook on Saturday, August 19 to aid the search for a teenage boy from Westbrook after receiving a missing persons complaint.

16-year-old Lual Bandayo was last believed to be with friends in the Walker Street neighborhoods of Westbrook when he went missing four days ago.

Bandayo is not currently considered endangered, but his parents are looking for him. If anyone has information, please reach out to Westbrook police via their Facebook page.

