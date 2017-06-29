MISSING: 15-year-old girl from Westbrook, last seen Tuesday

(Photo: via Westbrook PD)

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Westbrook are asking the public for assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday.

Police said Madison Brown was reportedly last seen on Brown Street in Westbrook.

Smith is described by police as 5 foot 2 inches with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Brown's whereabouts is asked to call the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644, ext. 0, or their local police department.



