Miranda Hopkins found guilty of manslaughter

(NEWS CENTER) -- A jury has found Miranda Hopkins guilty of manslaughter in the death of her infant son.

Police were called to the home of 32-year-old Miranda Hopkins in Troy last january and told police that her son Jaxson was cold and not responding -- the infant was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived on scene.

The affidavit shows that Hopkins spent the evening with family where she consumed alcohol, marijuana and a Benadryl -- she "passed out" on one of her other two children's bed. When she woke up she claims that she found Jaxson in her room, white and "beat to hell". Hopkins was arrested the following day and charged with the murder of her son.

Jurors spent over seven hour deliberating Tuesday.

