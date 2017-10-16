Minot man awarded $300,000 in malpractice claim against Lewiston dentist

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Jurors on Monday found that Dr. Jan Kippax and his oral surgery business in Lewiston were negligent in treating a patient in 2011, and awarded a Minot man $300,000 in damages.
The verdict followed 2.5 hours of deliberation on the fifth day of the civil trial at the Capital Judicial Center.
