Minot man awarded $300,000 in malpractice claim against Lewiston dentist

Betty Adams, Kennebec Journal , WCSH 6:10 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Jurors on Monday found that Dr. Jan Kippax and his oral surgery business in Lewiston were negligent in treating a patient in 2011, and awarded a Minot man $300,000 in damages.

The verdict followed 2.5 hours of deliberation on the fifth day of the civil trial at the Capital Judicial Center.

