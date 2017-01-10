Milestone Foundation receives $8000 donation

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

A recovery center in Portland received an $8000 donation Tuesday from a collection of community organizations to help the center better serve people in need.

The Milestone Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Portland that helps people struggling with homelessness and substance abuse, received the donation from Machias Savings Bank and Portland Downtown. It was a collection of funds: about $5500 raised from 47 different businesses in the Old Port on Shop for a Cause Day 2016, and a $2500 donation from Machias Savings Bank.

Shop for a Cause Day falls on Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, and local businesses select an organization to receive a portion of the sales on that day.

"It's a great day to be here and be able to deliver this much-needed funding for this incredible nonprofit that does work in our community," said Casey Gilbert, the executive director of Portland Downtown. "I wish I could put some extra zeroes on the end of that check, but hopefully this is just one step in drawing attention to Milestone Foundation, so other individuals and organizations who want to give and be philanthropic, now they know where they can write a check to as well."

The Milestone Foundation is the state's only non-hospital inpatient facility.

"We're a very lean operation, so very little goes to administrative costs and everything goes back to our clients," said Manuela Arundel, the director of development for the Milestone Foundation. "To know that all the merchants came together for Shop for a Cause to support what we do here at Milestone -- it makes us feel very proud to be part of this community."

Machias Savings Bank also donated $2000 worth of medical scrubs and handwarmers. The scrubs will be used year-round in Milestone's detox clinic.

"It's going to actually help us to be able to take care of them, as well as the people in our shelter and to support our HOME team, our outreach program, so $8000 is a substantial amount of money to help us," said Marianne Sensale-Guerin, Milestone's director of finance and adminsitration.

The Milestone Foundation turns 50 years old this September.

