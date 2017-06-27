'Mike Holland Invitational' remembers El Faro crew member, raises money for Maine students

TURNER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Friends of a Maine man who died on board the cargo ship El Faro plan to hold a golf tournament in his memory to raise money for a scholarship for some high school students.

Teams of four will compete in the "Mike Holland Invitational," scheduled for Saturday, July 1, at the Turner Highlands golf course.

Holland's friends and family said his favorite activities typically involved fishing, hunting, and other outdoor activities.

"I guess he was pretty good at golf," said Deb Roberts, Holland's mother. "He made his friends mad because they had been playing for years, and he just walked on the course and played pretty well."

Registration is $100 per person, which includes gold, a cart, and lunch. All proceeds will go to benefit the HollandStrong Memorial Scholarship, started by Holland's mother. The scholarship is just one of the many tributes, including an ice fishing derby, that she has organized to remember her son.

"Mike's friends had played with him, and his friends need something to be working on and focusing on, just like I do" said Roberts. "They want to keep his memory alive. It's really exciting and it allows us to get together more than once a year and fill the gap between the derby and Mike's birthday."

Registration begins at 7:30, with play beginning at 8 a.m. Roberts said there are a number of prizes, raffle items, and auction items available, including the chance to win a car for the first player who nails a hole-in-one on the 18th hole.

