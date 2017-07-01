"Mike Holland Invitational" honors fallen El Faro crewman

TURNER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Dozens of golfers gathered at Turner Highlands Golf Club for a memorial golf tournament to honor a Maine man who died on board the cargo ship El Faro.

Friends and family of Mike Holland, the man from Wilton who was one of the 33 crewmembers, organized the first ever "Mike Holland Invitational" to raise money for the HollandStrong Memorial Scholarship.

His friends and family remember him as someone who loved outdoors activities, like hunting and fishing, and had a somewhat unknown talent for golf.

"He was the greatest dude, like literally, we lost the greatest dude and it's something we have to deal with all the time, so every time we go fishing it's for Mike, every time we do anything, it's for Mike, why not when we go golfing?" said Cody DeMillo, Mike's friend, and the organizer.

The group raised more than $2,500, which will go to a scholarship fund for Maine high school students pursuing a marine or engineering trade at a Maine college.

It makes me feel like everybody loved Mike as much as I did. I feel like I need something to concentrate on, but his friends are just like me. They need to do something to talk about Mike, to get together, and to also have it raise money for the scholarship is just an added plus for them," said Deb Roberts, Mike's mother.

T-shirts for the event read, somewhat jokingly, "The first (and probably only) Mike Holland Invitational.

