Midcoast residents worry about power loss

DAMARISCOTTA (NEWS CENTER Maine)-- As Thursday's storm intensified, people in Maine's midcoast counties were nervously waiting to see if their electricity would hold up. The strong winds were gusting to 40 mph and forecast to be even stronger overnight.

The coastal towns are often vulnerable to the winds from "nor'easter" storms, and local emergency managers and first responders were preparing for the possibility of large outages and sub-freezing temperatures.

"We're not talking days without power, we're talking hours," said Bristol fire chief Paul Leeman, explaining his concern that those losing power could quickly find their homes cold and potentially dangerous.

Leeman said Bristol and many other towns are ready to open warming Shelters if needed, and even overnight Shelters for those who cannot stay elsewhere.

Lincoln County Emergency Management director Casey Stevens said Thursday they had full shelter sites ready in Boothbay Harbor and Wiscasset, and that most other towns were prepared to open daytime warming Shelters on Friday if needed.

Stevens advised residents to be prepared by having all their phones, computers and Mobil devices fully charged, so they can access emergency information if the power does go out.

Both Stevens and Leeman urged residents to also check on their neighbors, to make sure they are safe and warm.

