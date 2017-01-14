Mexico firefighters shave heads to honor late chief

(Photo: Costa, Christopher)

Firefighters in the town of Mexico mourning the recent loss of their fire chief to cancer shaved their heads Saturday afternoon in his honor.

Chief Gary Wentzell passed away earlier this week from cancer. He was 69 years old. During his battle, firefighters decided to shave their heads to support Wentzell. The chief passed before the event.

The 22 firefighters went through with the plan, and raised $3896 for Wentzell's girlfriend, according to a woman who was at the fire department for the event.

