Messy Winter Storm on the way for Tuesday

A significant winter storm is on the way for Maine and New Hampshire. It looks like it'll start impacting us overnight Monday into Tuesday and finally wrap up by later Tuesday evening. Winter Storm Watches are in effect for some of the area.

By Monday evening clouds will increase and by around midnight snow will start across NH and far Southern Maine. The storm will make it to the Bangor area by around 3 or 4 am also starting as snow. Looks like a changeover to the "ice" category before daybreak with Bangor changing to sleet or freezing rain before the morning commute.

The precip types on the storm are fairly tricky. A pretty big area of sleet or freezing rain looking possible and sticking around for quite some time. Looking like an eventual change over to rain for most but not before dumping a few to several inches of snow/sleet.

Either way, it looks like Tuesday morning's commute will be messy for everyone south of about Millinocket.

The way home looks better for Southern Maine and New Hampshire, but some of Central Maine and much of Northern Maine will still be dealing with wintry precip.

Totals will look something like this. I think many of us will be on the lower end of these, but just a general idea that the mountains and Northern Maine will again be the jackpot locations. Lucky them!

Another big issue with the storm besides the mess is the wind. Gusts along the coast could be as high as 50-55 mph at times on Tuesday. With any heavy wet snow, or any ice accumulation, it could be enough to cause power outages. I'd definitely get prepared just in case.

Jessica Conley

