Messalonskee robotics team China bound

OAKLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A group of students from Messalonskee High School are one of six groups in the nation headed to China for the First International Competition.

According to the the RSU 18 website the group "Infinite Loop" will be sending three students from the team to China at the end of May to participate in the competition. The First China International competition is set to kick off on June 2nd at the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and will feature 200 other First robotic teams from around the world.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV