MESMERIZING: Extreme pogo stick athlete lands new move

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Extreme Pogo entertainment brought Ryan O'Malley to Maine for the first week of August.

O'Malley, a Florida native and member of the Xpogo stunt team, is performing at the Bangor State Fair.

On Sunday, he shared this video to Instagram, writing:

"I came up with the idea for a wallplant to no handed backflip a few days ago, but I wasn't sure if I could actually do it, especially after a few failed attempts.

Finally I decided to land it out here in Bangor, Maine!"

Looks like O'Malley used a wall of the Cross Insurance Center to land his move!

The video is Instagram's "Featured" video of the day for August 2.

You can catch O'Malley and the Xpogo team performing at the Bangor State Fair through August 6.

