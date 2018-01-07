Merrimack market sells big winning ticket

Sign announcing sale of winning Powerball ticket at Reeds Ferry store in Merrimack.

A well-known market in New Hampshire is now, “that” nationally well-known market in New Hampshire.

Reeds Ferry Market was an already an institution that’s been around for over 100 years.

But Saturday, it earned a new distinction when the store's owner, Sam Safa, got a call saying a winning ticket for a major Powerball jackpot had been sold at his store.

The person who bought the ticket still has not been revealed.

However, officials at the New Hampshire Lottery say the jackpot is estimated at $358.5 million for the cash option and the overall jackpot is $559.7 million, both values are before taxes.

Reeds Ferry Market is also a winner.

The store will receive $75,000 for selling the lucky ticket.

