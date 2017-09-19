Men in van asked Olds Head girl if she wanted ride: sheriff's office

(Photo: via Village Soup)

OWLS HEAD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a frightening incident for a young girl in Owls Head.

Chief Deputy Tim Carroll said a small white van with three men inside approached the girl on Ash Point Drive near Woodman Trailer Park at about 3 p.m. Monday, and at least one asked if she wanted a ride.

When the young girl replied "no," the sheriff's office says someone from the van told her "it would be quicker."

Carroll said the girl ran into the bushes until the group of men drove off then resumed her walk back home, which wasn't far away.

The sheriff's office said the only description she could recall was the color of the van and that it was "smaller."

VillageSoup reports that the girl told law enforcement the van had a doughnut tire on the passenger side, the driver had black hair and a beard, and one of the passengers had blond hair and no facial hair. She estimated their ages as 30 to 40 years old.

The van continued driving south on Ash Point Drive.

