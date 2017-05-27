Memorial Day parades and events across Maine



AUGUSTA – Memorial Day Parade and Events

WHEN: Saturday, May 27

9:00 am - 2:00 pm: Flag Distribution at Augusta Memorial Veteran Cemeteries. Volunteers will place American flags near veterans' headstones at the Maine Bureau of Veterans' Services Cemeteries at Civic Center Drive and Mt. Vernon Road. Meet at the Flag Circle at Civic Center Drive Cemetery at 9:00 for an opening ceremony with Governor LePage and Maine Pipes and Drums. After all the flags have been placed at Civic Center Drive, volunteers will move to the Mt. Vernon Road Cemetery to place flags there. (143 Blue Star Avenue, and 163 Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.

10:00 am - 2:00 pm: "Salute to Wayne Veterans". The Cary Library will honor all who have served, with a display of Wayne's veterans' photos.

11:00 am: "Shoot Like a Girl" Boots on the Ground Event. Please join the Knox Museum for a full day of celebrations, including music, lunch, free admission and free tours.

1:00 - 2:00 pm: "Fallen Warrior Ceremony". Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 1044, the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America, and the North Berwick Food Pantry will be hosting a Fallen Warrior Ceremony in memory of fallen service members and POW/MIAs from the North Berwick area. Please bring non-perishable items to donate to the Food Pantry. (Hurd Academy, 77 High Street, North Berwick.

WHEN: Monday, May 29

7:45 am: Veterans, families, and the general public are invited to a Memorial Day Observance at Togas VA Medical Center. Guests should meet in the Building 205 parking lot at 7:45 am to proceed to the East Cemetery at 8:00 am. At the East Cemetery, there will be a Posting of the Colors, Benediction, wreath laying and a 21 gun salute. The same sequence of events will then be conducted in the West Cemetery. There are 5,373 veterans buried in the East and West National Cemeteries on Togus' campus. (1 VA Center, Augusta.

8:00 am: "Miles for Mills 5K". Please join the Travis Mills Foundation for their 6th annual fundraiser for the National Travis Mills Foundation Veterans Retreat. This year the race course will be through downtown Augusta. Lace up your sneaks on Memorial Day to honor those who sacrificed so much so that we may live free.

10:00 am - 2:00 pm: "Salute to Wayne Veterans". The Cary Library will honor all who have served, with a display of Wayne's veterans' photos.

12:00 pm: The Central Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at Civic Center Drive will host a celebration featuring an invocation, posting of the colors, wreath laying, and a 21 gun salute. (143 Blue Star Avenue, Augusta.

1:00 pm: The Northern Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery will host a full celebration, including an invocation, 21 gun salute, posting of the colors, and laying of the Memorial Wreath. Keynote address by retired US Army Brigadier General John Levasseur. (37 Lombard Road, Caribou. https://www.maineveteranscemeterycaribou.org/ceremonies.html)

1:00 pm: The Southern Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery will host an observance featuring a wreath laying and a 21 gun salute. Keynote address by Scott Brown, Air Force veteran, and Superintendent, Maine Veterans' Memorial Cemetery System. (83 Stanley Road, Springvale.

BAR HARBOR – Memorial Day Ceremony

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Bar Harbor Town Pier. In the event it rains, the ceremony will be held at the George Edwin Kirk American Legion Post 25 building at 70 Cottage Street in downtown Bar Harbor

BANGOR – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Main St. to City Hall in Ellsworth

BIDDEFORD-SACO – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday at 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

WHERE: Heart of Biddeford: 205 Main St, Ste 103, Biddeford, Maine 04005 -- The Biddeford-Saco Memorial Day Parade will kick-off with an Opening Ceremony in Biddeford's Veterans Memorial Park (corner of Alfred and Pool) with guest speaker U.S. Sen. Angus King. All are invited to AmVets Post #1 in Biddeford for a luncheon following the ceremony and parade.

BOOTHBAY – MAINE DAYS AT COASTAL MAINE BOTANICAL GARDENS

WHEN: May 27-29 at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Maine Botanical Gardens. Admission is free just present your Maine license or ID, then peruse the gardens all day.

CAPE ELIZABETH – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: The parade begins at the intersection of Fowler Road and Old Ocean House Road, continues north on Route 77, west onto Scott Dyer Road and ending at the War Veteran’s Memorial between the Pond Cove and Middle schools.

CUMBERLAND – Memorial Day Parade & Events

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 8:00 a.m. - 12 p.m.

WHERE: Parade along Main Street starts at 10 a.m. at Tuttle Road and ends with a ceremony at the Veterans Monument. The guest speaker will be Brig. Gen. Gerald Bolduc. The event will be held in the Greely High School gym in case of rain. In addition, there will be a fun run at 8 a.m. and a 5K road race at 8:30.

DURHAM – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: The parade will begin at Davis Road and run south on Royalsborough Road(Route 136) to the back entrance of the Durham Community School. Stops will be made at the Gazebo and at Sawyer Cemetery. There will also be a 5k fun run to benefit the AMVETS Post 13. Parade and 5k Fun Run registration forms and sponsor forms are available on the town website, at the town office, Get and Go, and Asselyn’s Garage.

FALMOUTH – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Parade starts at the American Legion Post, 65 Depot Road and proceeds to Pine Grove Park.

FREEPORT – Memorial Day Parade & Events

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Parade beings at Freeport High School and ends at Bow Street Park. In the case it rains, the ceremony will be held at the high school.

05/26/2017 -- 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm

05/27/2017 -- 9:00 am - 2:00 pm

Wolfe's Neck Farm - New Program for Toddlers: Farm Explorers

Bring your toddler (through age 3) to the farm to explore our barnyard through a variety of hands-on activity areas! Sign up online to save your spot.

Wolfe's Neck Farm - Farmers for the Morning: Ages 4-5

Pre-K kiddos help our farmers with daily chores and care for our livestock. Activities can include putting out hay, collecting eggs, sweeping, and filling water buckets. Sign up online to save your spot.

05/28/2017 -- 10:00 am - 10:45 am

Wolfe's Neck Woods State Park - *Osprey Watch

Stop by the osprey sign opposite Goggin’s Island any time between 2 and 3 pm for a close look at the Ospreys. Goggin’s Island any time between 2 and 3 pm for a close look at the Ospreys.

05/28/2017 -- 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Freeport High School - 7th Annual Main Street Mile

Support the 7th annual Main Street Mile, which benefits the Freeport Running Boosters. Gather your friends and family and meet us on Memorial Day for a fun-filled run/walk down Main Street, then stay for the parade! This race is for all abilities and ages!

GORHAM – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

WHERE: Gorham Recreation Department - 75 South St, Gorham, Maine 04038 Parade begins at the Village School and ends at Eastern Cemetery on Johnson Road.

HALLOWELL – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 9:45 a.m.

WHERE: Hallowell Cemetery, Waterfront Park.

JACKMAN/MOOSE RIVER — Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: The Jackman Town Office. Following the parade, a luncheon, sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, will be held at the American For more information, call the school at 668-5291.

KENNEBUNK – Memorial Day Parade & Events

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Parade starts at the Fire Station at Town Hall and proceed across the Mousam River Bridge up High Street.runs down Main Street and loops backs to Town Hall. A band concert will be held on the steps of Town Hall at 1:30 p.m. The parade down Main Street will begin at 2 p.m.

KENNEBUNKPORT – Memorial Day Parade & Events

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Masonic Hall on Temple Street and ends at Dock Square for the ceremony. A 21-gun salute will be held at the Mathew Lanigan Bridge. About 11 a.m., a smaller version of the parade will regroup for a second parade in the Cape Porpoise section of town.

SKOWHEGAN – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Smart and Edward Funeral Home, Madison Avenue, and ending at the Veterans Memorial Park on Water Street.

LEWISTON – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: May 27 at 9 a.m. to May 28 at 12 p.m.

WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park Lewiston Maine

NEW GLOUCESTER – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: The Parade will line-up at the Lunn-Hunnewell Amvets to the Memorial Service at Monument Park. Once the service is over, the parade will head down Peacock Hill Road, turn left onto Gilmore Road and finish at the Lunn-Hunnewell Amvets Post #6.

NORRIDGEWOCK – Memorial Day parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: The parade will starts at Oosoola Park to the Veterans Memorial on Main Street.

NORWAY – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Starting at the parking lot behind the Fare Share Market on Main Street, briefly at Witherell Park for a wreath-laying ceremony. After the wreath-laying ceremony, the parade will proceed down Main Street to the Veterans Memorial area

OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: The parade begins at the Police Station on E. Emerson Cummings Blvd, goes down Saco Avenue, turns right on Old Orchard Street and right onto First Street and ends at 2 p.m. with a ceremony in Veterans Memorial Park.

OXFORD – Memorial Day Service

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: The Anderson Staples Post 112 will host a Memorial Day service at the post home’s Memorial Park.

PARIS – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Lower parking lot at the Oxford County Courthouse at 26 Western Ave., in Paris, and heads to Moore Park

PORTLAND – Memorial Day Parade & Events

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Parade begins at Longfellow Square going down Congress Street and ending at Monument Square about 11 a.m. with a wreath laying ceremony and speeches. The event is sponsored by the city and the Harold T. Andrews Post 17, American Legion. Formation for marchers begins at 9:30 a.m.

Friends of Evergreen Memorial Day Procession & Commemoration at 2 p.m. Beginning in Deering Center Village, the traditional event proceeds to historic Evergreen Cemetery---the City's largest cemetery and resting place of thousands of veterans. The ceremonies trace back to our nation's beginnings and transcend to the present honoring those who have given their lives for our nation.

WWI and the Maine Experience

Maine Historical Society | 489 Congress Street 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

SANFORD – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 9:30 a.m. a.m.

WHERE: Parade begins at #1 Pond, up Gowen Park Drive, and onto Main Street to Central Park. A commemoration ceremony will be held at Central Park.

SCARBOROUGH – Memorial Day Parade & Events

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: The parade begins at Scarborough High School, proceeding along Route 1 to Maine Veterans’ Home, pausing at Maine Veterans Monument for service. Additional ceremonies at the post home, including an open house with refreshments at noon and a performance by the Kora Temple Highlanders.Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center, Scarborough - Free

Services at Local Cemeteries and Monuments, begin at Black Point Cemetery at 8 a.m. Monday and on to Dunstan Memorial, Dunstan Cemetery, Blue Point Cemetery and Memorial Park.

SOUTH PORTLAND – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: The parade begins at Southern Maine Community College at the end of Broadway to the Veterans Memorial Monument. A wreath-laying ceremony at the public boat landing will be at noon.

TOPSHAM-BRUNSWICK – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 8:30 a.m.

WHERE: A parade and ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. with an observance on the plaza, with a parade immediately following and proceeding down Main Street in Topsham, across the Frank J. Woods Bridge, where there will be a wreath laying. The parade ends at the gazebo on the Brunswick Mall.

WAYNE – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Main Street to Pond Road and back to the Veterans Memorial Stone on Pocasset Lake.

If it rains, services will be at the Ladd Center at 11 a.m.

A Salute to Wayne Veterans Exhibit will be open from noon to 2 p.m. at The Williams House, 14 Old Winthrop Road. Transportation will be provided for any veterans who needs a ride in the parade. Those interested in giving veterans a ride in their vehicle are asked to call David Ault at 685-4578.

WELLS-OGUNQUIT – Memorial Day Parade

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.

WHERE: The parade in Ogunquit begins on Bourne Lane with ceremonies to follow.

WESTBROOK – Memorial Day Parade & Events

WHEN: Monday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: The parade starts at Main Street, starting at Route 25 and ending at Riverbank Park. At 10:30 there will be a ceremony at Riverbank Park. Please be aware, there will be some parking and traffic restrictions because of the parade. There will be NO PARKING along the parade route, beginning the night before and remaining in effect until the end of the parade. In addition, Main Street will be CLOSED between Route 25 and the Public Safety Building during the parade. Please seek an alternate route during that time.

The Lake George Memorial Day parade steps off from Westbrook Road at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 27. The parade route takes marchers along Beach Road and north up to Canada Street ending in Shepard Park. Memorial Day ceremony follows at the Veterans Memorial in Shepard Park.

