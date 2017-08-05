Melrose man wanted for attempted double murder

Courtesy NBC Boston

MELROSE, Mass. (NBC BOSTON) - Authorities in Melrose, Massachusetts are looking for a man who is suspected of attempting to murder two women during a home invasion on Friday night.

Melrose resident John C. Ferreira, 54, is wanted for assault with intent to murder in the wake of the attack on Vinton Street. It is thought that he knew the women he tried to kill.

Police said the women were transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Ferreira is a white man with a light complexion. He is 5'7" and weighs about 200 pounds. He has a graying mustache and partially shaved brown hair, according to police.

The suspect is alleged to be driving one of the victim's cars - a red Toyota Corolla with Massachusetts license plate 546XL1. He may have a rottweiler dog with him.

Ferreira should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him.

Any information about Ferreira's location should be relayed to the Melrose Police Department at 781-665-1212 or by calling 911.

http://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/Melrose-438742693.html

Copyright 2017 NBC Boston