Meeting between BLM protesters, police and district attorney abruptly cancelled

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A meeting between Black Lives Matter protesters, Portland's police chief and representatives of the district attorney's office was abruptly called off this morning when the sides could not agree to the guidelines.

Portland Police Chief Mike Sauschuck arrived for the meeting shortly before 9 this morning, along with all 17 of the protesters who admitted in court last week to a civil charge of disorderly conduct.

Police and representatives from the district attorney's office were planning to discuss concerns about safety issues that arose from the July protest that blocked part of Commercial Street. The protesters were also expected to have an opportunity to discuss the issues they say brought them out into the street in protest of police shootings of black men throughout the country. But things fell apart before the meeting got going this morning.

"The protesters had objections to some of those terms the state had some objections to some of the positions of the protesters, we worked very hard to work out an agreement. Ultimately the protesters were ready to go. One of those terms of the protesters was objectionable to the state", said attorney Jon Gale, who represents one of the protesters.

Portland's Police Chief and the Deputy District Attorney are holding a news conference to explain what happened.

The Restorative Justice session today was part of a plea agreement to avoid trials and to wipe the disorderly conduct charge from the protesters records. Under that agreement the protesters were split up to attend two separate sessions, but all 17 protesters showed up for the session this morning.

