Meeting abruptly cancelled between BLM protesters and law enforcement

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The deputy district attorney says she has started the process of reinstating criminal charges against 17 Black Lives Matter protesters who blocked a section of Commercial Street in July.

Last week those protesters admitted to a civil charge of disorderly conduct. Part of the plea agreement required them to attend a Restorative Justice session with the deputy DA and Portland’s Police Chief. The session was abruptly cancelled this morning.

According to the plea agreement, the protesters would break into two groups. 8 would attend a morning session, 9 would attend one in the afternoon. Instead the protesters wanted one session with all of them.

“What I saw was a group that wanted to continue with their protest and not start a process of dialogue, a process of healing”, said Chief Mike Sauschuck.

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Ackerman, who brokered the deal, said the idea was to have smaller groups to allow more voices to be heard.

“In the Restorative Justice process we want a meaningful, purposeful conversation, which is very difficult to do in a large group”, she said.

The protesters said they were ready to talk, but it was the other side that called things off.

“They refused to participate. We were willing to participate, we even sat down on the circle and they just left”, said Shadiyo Hussain Ali.

The plea agreement was reached to allow the protesters to have charges wiped off their record if they stay out of trouble for 6-months and to have the state avoid the cost of 17 separate trials.

While the deputy DA is open to continue discussions, criminal charges could be restored. An attorney representing one of the protesters hopes it doesn’t come to that.

“Theoretically that’s possible. Ultimately that they go to court, I think that’s not likely, but it’s possible”, said Jon Gale.

