Medical ethics bill targets drug company payments to Maine doctors

A doctor speaks with a patient (Photo: Adam Berry, Getty Images)

(Portland Press Herald) -- A state lawmaker is proposing an ethics bill that would substantially curtail gifts, free food, and speaking and consulting payments from drug companies to Maine physicians.

Rep. Scott Hamann, D-South Portland, said he got the idea for the bill from a Dec. 25 story in the Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram that detailed the increased spending by pharmaceutical companies to promote opioids in Maine despite the ongoing attempts by the medical community to persuade doctors to cut back on prescribing opioids. Maine is in the midst of an opioid crisis, with about one death per day caused by drug overdoses, according to state data.



