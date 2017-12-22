ME DOT preparing for 'tricky' weekend as you hit the road

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – The Maine Department of Transportation is preparing for what they are calling a “tricky” weekend ahead as a storm is expected to bring a messy mix of snow and ice to the state.

While the busiest holiday travel days (Dec. 20, 21) are behind us, according to AAA, many are still expected to hit the road just before the holiday.

HOLIDAY TRAVEL: It's quiet out there now, but this storm could wreak havoc on your plans as you hit the roads for the holiday weekend. Everything you need to know and a chat with @MaineDOT1 coming up on the #MorningReport. (📸: @MaineTurnpike) pic.twitter.com/oLm2wRvqyg — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) December 22, 2017

"It's a very tricky storm as we go from Friday's snow into Saturday potential ice,” Maine DOT spokesperson Ted Talbot said. “We attack it different ways.”

NEWS CENTER asked viewers on Facebook if the storm would stop them from heading out. Here’s what some of you had to say:

“I will not be driving 6 hrs anymore, staying home and drinking beer it is! Drive safe folks!” Sharmaine posted.



“Never. Baby grandson is due today. I'll be hitting the road at the first phone call, regardless of the weather. Car is pointed OUT,” NEWS CENTER viewer Carol shared.



“I did everything yesterday and told my spouse that when I get home today I am not leaving until Tuesday! And much time will be spent in PJs,” Kathy wrote.

How will the storm impact your holiday travel plans? Posted by WCSH 6 on Thursday, December 21, 2017



“Nope! I'm in Florida!” Marcia bragged. (Marcia…we’re a tiny bi jealous, but we’ll be the ones with the white Christmas.)

DOT officials are prepared to juggle the messy conditions and volume of traffic expected. They are asking anyone who can stay off the roads to do so.

“It’s going to be very tricky travel for commuters and it's going to be very tricky for us to handle over this two day period,” Talbot said. “But we're going to be out for the duration and we do ask for folks to allow for a whole lot of extra time if you have to be out."

Our STORM CENTER team is expecting Friday night and Saturday to be the worst times for travel, with conditions clearing up Sunday. Click here for their full forecast.

